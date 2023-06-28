Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's first single "Tum Kya Mile" is all set to be unveiled by the makers today (June 28). Now, ahead of the song launch, Karan Johar took to Instagram and revealed how this love track featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is homage to his guru Yash Chopra. He also penned more deets about the melody, along with lauding 'Kashmir' where the track has been shot. "This one’s for you Yash uncle," the concluding lines of KJo's post reads. Shreya Ghoshal Excluded From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song Teaser's 'Dream Team'; Fans Accuse Dharma Productions of Misogyny for Mentioning Arijit Singh But Not Her!

Karan Johar on "Tum Kya Miley":

