She rose to fame playing the role of Pia, one of the three female leads and the younger sister of protagonist Bani Walia in Kasamh Se on Zee TV. Thereon, a few films old and with a dozen of comedy reality shows in her resume, Roshni Chopra now dabbles being a gorgeous mommy to two boys, being a fashion and beauty influencer and helming an eponymous fashion label. Describing her own label as experimental, fun, trendy for the chic urban woman, Roshni took to the gram to flaunt a tropical state of mind. An ethnic mood with a block printed set by the homegrown Label Neo Paleo, Roshni gave the holiday style a worthy tap.

Here's a closer look at her style. Roshni Chopra’s Sister Deeya Welcomes Her First Child; Proud Masi Announces the Good News on Instagram!

Roshni Chopra - Tropical Chic

A tropical hand block printed kurta set featuring a kurta, pants and dupatta by Label Neo Paleo was teamed up with subtle makeup and wavy hair.

Roshni Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Roshni Chopra aces the subtle art of having it all with an enviable elan, from travelling, giving us some cool ways to style clothes like the saree or casuals to being a cool mommy. Her life is what we call perfect #Goals.

