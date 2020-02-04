Saina Nehwal Raises Her Style Game in Vogue India Cover for February Edition, View Pic

Saina Nehwal in Vogue India Cover for February Edition (Photo Credits: vogueindia/ Instagram)

Saina Nehwal knows how to up her game both on and off the court. The badminton player has time and again proved she could be elegant in her own subtle way. It is her simplicity that keeps her fans hooked to her looks. After winning several prestigious titles, the badminton star has hit another milestone. Well, she is now the Vogue India cover girl for February 2020 edition, and she looks panache. Saina raised her fashion game to several notches higher and left us pleasantly stunned. Donning a Christian Dior oversized jacket, your badminton girl is looking the epitome of hotness. The Vogue cover rightly reads, “Saina Nehwal Raises Her Game.” Well, her style game for sure! LFW 2019: Saina Nehwal Glows in Yellow Vaani Raghupathy ‘Lehenga Choli’ at Lakme Fashion Week.

For the Vogue India cover, Sania kept her simplicity up the mark. Her soft curls somewhat increased elegance. The 29-year-old held the hair loose that rightly completed the outfit—an oversized Dior jacket and a floral printed jacket. The oomph factor is sky-high as the ace Indian shuttler sophisticatedly poses for the shoot. She finished her look with a golden necklace and tiny hoops by Misho Designs. For makeup, she opted for nude shades, complimenting her simplicity. “Breaking records and creating history, our #February 2020 cover star @nehwalsaina has game,” Vogue India captioned the image.

Brace Yourselves for the Fearless Queen!

Saina has lately appeared to smash it in the style department. It won’t be wrong saying the 29-year-old could be the next big name in the fashion industry. Her dressing sense looked effortless and up to the mark on every occasion. Saina’s gorgeous look for Vogue India cover was nothing less!