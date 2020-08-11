Samantha Akkineni has been winning the internet one picture at a time! The South actress has been posting moments from the wedding of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj that took place on 8 August 2020 in Hyderabad. She looked stunning in every frame of the wedding album and it's not even surprising! As she continues to carry her simple yet elegant look further, the new one is about colour green. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Samantha Akkineni's Look Is Bright, Blue and Beautiful! (View Pics).

The Rangasthalam star looked gorgeous in a bottle green churidar look for one of the festivities. The bright and beautiful salwar suit was extremely basic yet very attractive. The outfit by Deep Thee was three-fourth sleeved with broad border and tiny block print on the dupatta. She kept her look simple with her hair pulled back in a pony and chunky earrings and tiny bindi, ditching the rest of the jewellery pieces. Here is the look. Samantha Akkineni Dazzles In a Yellow Ethnic Wear (View Pics).

Samantha Akkineni

View this post on Instagram Green obsessed .. @_deepthee_ A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Aug 10, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT

Earlier, she stunned her admirers with a blue saree and a retro look. She went glamourous with the make up but extremely low key with her attires for Rana-Miheeka's wedding. All in all, Samantha's traditional attires for this starry ceremony are worth saving for later! How did you find this look? Do let us know in the comments section below.

