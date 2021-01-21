Samantha Akkineni, a certified style chameleon predominantly appearing in Telugu and Tamil films added yet another stunning style to her burgeoning fashion arsenal. Samantha teamed her multi hued bustier with a coordinated suit in powder blue by Nirmooha. A no-nonsense hairdo and makeup accompanied this chic #BawseBabe mood. She was styled by her go-to fashion stylist Preetham Jukalker who has grasped and translated the former's effortlessly chic vibe into a relatable and a relevant fashion arsenal featuring ethnic and contemporary styled with a rare knack to blend comfort and vogue.

We loved how Samantha imbibed the homegrown label's clean cut and classic tailored ensemble perfectly into a sharp sense of style. Here's a closer look. Cute Samantha Akkineni Gives Major Fashion Inspiration in This Instagram Reel Video Full of Chic Outfits She Couldn’t Wear in 2020!

Samantha Akkineni - Bawse Chic

It was a multi coloured 3D embellished bustier and layered it up with a powder blue blazer and high waist pants. Subtle glam and delicate earrings by Azga completed her look. Samantha Akkineni Dazzles In a Yellow Ethnic Wear.

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

