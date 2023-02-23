Ready Or Not actress Samara Weaving celebrates her birthday on February 23. The Australian model-turned-actor has quite a few good releases under her name and we must say she's on the right track. Besides being a hard-working actor, Samara is also a fashionista in the making and her red-carpet avatars are a testament to that. The actress will ring in her 31st birthday this year and plans to have a very intimate celebration. And while she's busy with it, let's delve into her sartorial statements, one outfit at a time. Scream 6: Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori Join Melissa Barrera's Upcoming Horror Sequel - Reports.

Samara Weaving's red-carpet avatars have always been fabulous. She loves keeping it chic and there's rarely any dull moment in her closet. From vibrant hues like pink to classic black, she loves experimenting when it comes to her colour palette but also ensures that the final outcome is always supremely sexy. On days when Samara is not shooting for her acting commitments, she's busy wooing our hearts with her million-dollar style file. No, of course, we aren't exaggerating and we have pictures that will cement our case further. So without wasting any more time, let's have a look at some of her best fashion moments, shall we? Samara Weaving Birthday Special: From Grace Le Domas to Bee, 5 of the Ready or Not Actress’ Best Roles!

Samara Weaving (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samara Weaving (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samara Weaving (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samara Weaving (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samara Weaving (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samara Weaving (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samara Weaving (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Samara Weaving!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2023 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).