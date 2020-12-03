This curly-haired girl is on a roll! Right from pulling us into the fold with a well-curated promotional arsenal to accompanying them with befitting glam, Sanya and her stylist Sukriti Grover have been playing with hues, cuts and styles. A recent pantsuit moment of Sanya's featuring a pink one from label Tisharth by Shivani had us hooked. Her signature curls, subtle glam and pink heels were a worthy addition to her sassy pinkaholic vibe. Pantsuits, a ubiquitous wardrobe entity with its contemporary vibes in varied hues are always awe-inspiring. Evoking a powerful yet feminine chic charisma, the pantsuit has traversed a long way but its essence withstands. We love this curly-haired spunky millennial, Sanya Malhotra's recent style spunk. A debut as Babita Kumari in the biographical sports film Dangal (2016) was followed up with the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho (2018) and the critically acclaimed drama Photograph (2019). The Delhi girl is also trained in contemporary and ballet.Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Sanya Malhotra and Abhimannyu Dassani Come Together With a New 'Band Baaja Baraat' Story for Netflix.

Sanya Malhotra - Bubblegum Chic

A vibrant bubblegum pink pantsuit from Tisharth by Shivani featuring a wrap bra top with front buckle closure and pants with front panels and faux pockets. Heels from House of Prisca, earrings by Radhika Agrawal, rings by Zohra and Flower Child by Shaheen Abbas along with subtle makeup and signature curls completed her look.

Sanya Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ludo, an anthology dark comedy crime film has been directed by Anurag Basu featuring an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma. The film was released on 12 November 2020 coinciding with Diwali on Netflix.

