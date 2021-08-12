Sara Ali Khan turns 26! For the ones who follow all things Bollywood already know that she's confident, bubbly, down to earth, and a fab actress. However, she’s also a fashionista who has this millennial vibe to all her style shenanigans. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter made her debut with Kedarnath (2018) and is growing as an artist day by day. On the fashion front, she's edgy and bindass. She’s the one who does not believe in subtle style and the same reflects in her choice of outfits. That’s not it, as she also loves to churn unconventional styles that are one of a kind. Sara Ali Khan Warms Herself Up This Winter By Opting For Rs 1.50 Lakh Christian Dior 'Fierce' Blanket!

Sara always does her own spectacular thing and serves us a drool-worthy style that’s impeccable. From tulles, ruffles, glitter, out of the box, ethnic to something that's basic, she’s a fashion gem who’s always eager to set the ball rolling. And as she celebrates her born day today (August 12), let’s raise a toast to her styles that are oh so gorgeous. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan in a Pink Manish Malhotra Lehenga.

Let it Pop!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Print That Hypnotises!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

A Pink Pantsuit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The Powder Blue Magic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Serving Glam!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Show-Off In Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Packing a Black Punch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Embroidered and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Denim is Cool!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In Manish Malhotra!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the beautiful styles from royalty's closet. She definitely has the power to look perfect in any kind of garment which proves she's here to slay all day, every day. Here’s wishing the sensational star a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).