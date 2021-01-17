Winter is here! With this, it’s time to layer up yourself with warm and cosy woollen garments. Talking on the same lines, a while ago, Sara Ali Khan had posted a series of photos on her Instagram which was winter fashion done right. In the photos, the actress was seen wearing a white-grey poncho which she paired it with a turtle-neck full sleeve top and skinny blue denim. To spark up her overall look, she also added a style punch with thigh-high boots. Must say, the Coolie No 1 babe flashed some major fashion goals. Sara Ali Khan Setting Some Winter Fashion Goals With Her Christian Dior Poncho and Suede Boots.

However, the other side of the story is that Sara’s pullover is from Christian Dior, a brand that’s freaking high-end and that’s where her look becomes hard to ape. After searching on the Internet a bit, we found out that her Dior fierce blanket is priced at $1950 which is approximately Rs 1.50 lakh. And well, that’s a huge sum to shell out. So, now what's your thought? Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan's Hot Pants and Baby Pink Shrug for Coolie No 1 Promotions.

Check Out Sara Ali Khan’s Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Here‘s Proof:

Sara Ali Khan's Poncho (Photo Credits: Dior Website)

Sara Ali Khan is an A-list actress, for her, pricey couture is what she wears everyday. Having said that, we are not judging the diva’s elite fashion choices here at all. She’s born to slay and that’s what exactly she is doing. In case, you still wanna look like her, well, there are always cheaper options available. Stay tuned to LatestLY for such glammed up scoops!

