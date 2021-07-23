Sara Ali Khan is busy taking over the internet, one picture at a time. The Simmba actress, who's still busy learning the ropes of the industry was recently seen extending some Eid wishes to her social media fan, dressed in a simple kaftan set. And while that look was extremely elegant, she also stepped out in a stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga and instantly grabbed our eyeballs. Sara has forever been a muse for the designer and has even walked the ramp for him on multiple occasions. And while their previous collaborations were magnificent, this one was no different either. Sara Ali Khan Is All About That Flower Power in Her Latest Photoshoot (View Pics).

Sara's stylist, Tanya Ghavri took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her new outing. She picked a shimmery pink lehenga choli that was filled with chikankari embroidery. She ditched all the jewellery and prefered a simple styling for this otherwise heavy outfit. With her hair tied in a ponytail, she didn't let sparkle fade. Nude lips, slightly heavy eye makeup and well-defined brows completed her look further. Sara Ali Khan Setting Some Winter Fashion Goals With Her Christian Dior Poncho and Suede Boots.

Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yes, we are certainly smitten with her choice of outfit of the day. It's a signature Manish Malhotra design and you can rarely go wrong with that. But while this is our opinion, what are your thoughts on it? Are you equally smitten or think it's too boring for your taste? Drop in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra - Yo or Hell No?

