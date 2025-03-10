Shah Rukh Khan graced the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur on March 9 with his unmistakable charisma and sartorial elegance. As always, the iconic actor captivated onlookers with his impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly commanding attention on the red carpet. Dressed in a sleek, all-black ensemble, he exuded sophistication, with the pièce de résistance being a striking diamond neckpiece that added a touch of opulence to his refined look. His presence was nothing short of mesmerising, leaving an indelible mark on the evening’s festivities. IIFA Awards 2025 Winners: Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Trumps With 10 Wins; Kartik Aaryan, Nitanshi Goel, Janki Bodiwala, Raghav Juyal Bag Acting Honours – See Full List.

SRK Slays With His Style at IIFA 2025 Red Carpet

Shah Rukh Khan’s ensemble at IIFA 2025 epitomised contemporary fashion with a modern twist. He donned a relaxed-fit black crew-neck top tucked into high-waisted, wide-legged trousers, perfectly balancing casual comfort with tailored precision. His look was further refined by a sharply tailored black blazer, featuring structured shoulders and a sleek open-front silhouette. However, it was the captivating neckpiece that stole the spotlight—adorned with an exquisite array of radiant stones, enhancing his sartorial luxury. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, King Khan completed the ensemble with boots, accessories and a side-parted hairstyle. Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns in Red and Gold Outfit at IIFA Digital Awards 2025 (See Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan at IIFA Awards 2025

King Khan's Startorial Pick for IIFA 2025 is 10/10

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Project

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project, King, which will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan. Set to begin filming in March 2025, the highly anticipated movie is expected to hit theaters worldwide in 2026.

