The former winner of Zee TV's dance reality show Dance India Dance 2, Shakti Mohan celebrates her birthday on October 12. While she started her journey as a contestant on a dance reality show, Shakti slowly but successfully claimed her success ladder and ended up as a judge on a similar reality show. Today, she has successfully placed herself as a choreographer in Bollywood and while she continues with her success story, we'd like to pause for a moment and highlight another crucial chapter - her sartorial finesse. Shakti Mohan Credits Dance Reality Shows as the Reason Behind the Rise in Level of Dance in Movies.

Shakti has a natural inclination toward fashion. She knows how to pose and how to look stylish even in the most basic attire. From trendy co-ord sets to cute dresses and charming pantsuits, she can slay in almost anything and everything. Those who follow her on Instagram know that her account is a treat for sore eyes and she can slay all day, every day. On days when she isn't dancing her heart out, Shakti is busy amping up her wardrobe, one appearance at a time. To elaborate on this, we'll quickly list down some of her best fashion looks from recent times. We Are Genetically Coordinated: Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan.

Quite a Powerful Look

How to Look Hot 101!

Did Anyone Say Cute?

The Cool Co-ord Look!

Yellow Yellow Oh-So-Hot Fellow

The LBD!

The Memo Said Look Hot!

Happy Birthday, Shakti Mohan!

