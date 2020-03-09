Shanaya Kapoor Is Fresh, Fabulous and Fantastic in a Folklore Inspired Arpita Mehta Ensemble!

Shanaya Kapoor in Arpita Mehta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is a bonafide star kid. Bollywood millennial beauties are synonymous with striking looks, poise, grace and most importantly, an impeccable style sense. Shanaya Kapoor is a delight to reckon with. She is all set to debut as an assistant director. We believe fashion and its intricacies come naturally to Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's first cousin. Even before her silver screen debut, Shanaya has been treading with a much careful and curated signature style. Her sense of style play adheres to the signature millennial chic vibe. But she does occasionally spruce up things. The stunning millennial had us swooning over her subtle photoshoot helmed by photographer Rohan Shrestha. She enlisted the styling precision of Tanya Ghavri for this photoshoot. Ananya Pandey’s Bestie Shanaya Kapoor Cuts a Pretty Figure in Gorgeous Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Saree.

Here is a closer look.

Shanaya Kapoor - Folklore Fantasia

An off white embroidered halter panelled top an coordinated embroidered ghagra pants with cowrie shell detailing by Arpita Mehta was teamed with wavy hair and nude makeup.

The spunky millennial keeps the grapevines abuzz with her shenanigans on the fashion front, casual outings and girly bonhomie with BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan.