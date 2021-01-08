Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who was recently seen in Netflix's docu-drama The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is showbiz ready it seems. Why are we saying this, you may ask? As recently, makeup artist Riddhima Sharma shared a series of sultry pictures of Shanaya on social media and well she looks HOT in them. We definitely feel that just like her cousin sisters Sonam and Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya is also gonna make a striking mark with the world of fashion. As look at her posing in the pics, we bet, you'll go wow! Shanaya Kapoor Is All About Being Cute, Classy and a Little Bit of Sassy in Black!

In the many glamorous photos, Shanaya can be seen flashing the many shades of fashion. From nailing in a pair of metallic brown pants and bustier, looking beautiful in playful suits to even serving an all-black look that comprises of an oversized blazer, the babe is a sight to behold. Not just style, even her makeup game looks quite strong, as we see nude lips, messy hairdo and more. All in all, it's a photoshoot done right. Check out the pictures below. Shanaya Kapoor Swears by Her Thigh-High Boots in This Throwback Image!

Posing Like A Boss Lady!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Sharma (@makeupbyriddhima)

The Black and White Hoodie Look That's Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Sharma (@makeupbyriddhima)

Kapoor Rocking An Icy Blue Coordinating Suit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Sharma (@makeupbyriddhima)

The Tempting Blazer Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhika Mehra (@frontrowgypsy)

Shanaya made her onscreen debut with the Netflix's show where her Le Bal moment was the much talked about. On being quizzed if she was nervous to dance with her dad before the ball, she had told Vogue, "Not really, which is so weird. I think [my stint as] assistant director really made me so confident about who I am and what I want to do. If this was a year ago, I’d be shaking doing this interview, but I’ve become so much more sure with what I want to do with my acting, which made me the person I want to be.”

In a nutshell, we feel Shanaya is a beauty to beware of. As after looking at these gorgeous pictures, we really feel she has the potential to rule the cinema. What say? Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).