With a surname, a fabulous fashion game and a millennial spunk to boot, Shanaya Kapoor delights even before that big debut on the silver screen. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, has inherited the genetic jackpot of striking beauty, poise and grace and is intent on following her cousins, Rhea, Sonam, Janhvi, Khushi and BFF Ananya Panday on the fashion grounds. Taking the tried and tested route of being an assistant director, Shanaya's kickstarted her career with Gunjan Saxena. Shanaya is far from being a fashion novice. She takes those carefully curated and measured steps of elegance in all of her appearances. A throwback vibe featuring a slouchy sweater dress and thigh-high boots put together by Shanaya's go-to fashion stylist Meagan Concessio caught our attention. Making a case for the oversized silhouette but rendering it chic with the boots, Shanaya's style was aided by a subtle beauty and hair game.

Shanaya debuted at one of the most exclusive events on Paris’ social calendar, Le Bal, held at the Shangri-La hotel in Paris on December 1 last year. Here's a closer look at Shanaya's throwback slouchy-but-make-it-chic moment. Shanaya Kapoor Is All About Being Cute, Classy and a Little Bit of Sassy in Black!

Shanaya Kapoor - Chicness Galore

An off white knit dress by H&M was teamed with earrings and necklace by The Olio Stories. A Chanel handbag and black thigh-high boots upped the look. She sealed the deal with pink lips, delicately lined eyes and centre-parted sleek hair. Shanaya Kapoor Flaunts her Love for Calvin Klein in this New Quarantine Photoshoot and We Think Disha Patani Has Found her Successor.

Shanaya Kapoor in H&M (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shanaya has worked as an assistant director on the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl backed by Karan Johar and featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

