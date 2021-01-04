Shehnaaz Gill's body transformation has become the talk of the town currently. The actress has been working on her looks and style for quite a while now and has been leaving her fans astounded with her chic fashion choices and the amazing transformation. The actress often takes it to social media to treat her fans with pretty pictures of her that go viral in no time. Today, she has yet again posted a few pictures flaunting her new attire and we think you might want to take a note of what she is wearing. Shehnaaz Gill Undergoes Gorgeous Transformation, Says Being Body-Shamed on Bigg Boss 13 Fuelled Her.

Keeping it very casual, Shahnaaz can be seen wearing a pink coloured sweater paired with white shorts. The sweater had white pearls attached to it and the bottom was tied in a knot. She posted a series of pictures in this outfit and was looking like a beautiful doll in all of them. Shehnaaz's choice of clothes is becoming finer day by day and we think this sweater of hers is must-have during these wintery days.

Coming to her makeup, she kept it as minimal as possible. Going for a 'no-makeup' makeup look, the actress opted for light pink eyeshadow, lipstick and cheek tint. She finished the look with brushed eyebrows, mascara and contour. Shehnaaz left her hair down in natural curls and ditched wearing any accessories with her casual look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz's post garnered more than 4 million likes in just an hour of its upload. Fans gushed about how adorable she was looking in her new look. Many of then dropped heart emojis for Gill in the comments section. For anyone who hasn't still noticed, this was the same look that Shehnaaz opted for her arrival at the Mumbai airport when she flew back to the town after spending quality time with Sidharth Shukla in Goa. Shehnaaz Gill on Her Equation With Sidharth Shukla, Says ‘He Is Possessive Of Me But We Will Only Remain Friends'.

Talking about SidNaz, the IT pair of social media flew to Goa to celebrate New Year together. On New Year’s Day, a video of them dancing with each other on "Teri Bhabhi" song in Goa had also gone viral on the internet. The two were seen in two music videos titled "Bhula Dunga" and "Shona Shona" last year. Both the songs became chartbuster in no time. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla also went back to Bigg Boss house during its 14th season. While Sid entered as a Senior in the house, Gill arrived as a guest to celebrate Salman Khan's birthday.

