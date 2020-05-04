Shehnaaz Gill on Her Equation With Sidharth Shukla, Says ‘He Is Possessive Of Me But We Will Only Remain Friends'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were quite the item during their Bigg Boss 13 days, but not like their shippers would have liked. While Gill was all over Sidharth with her feelings for him being all over and evident, Sidharth, who did indulge Shehnaaz until a long time, he did eventually have a conversation with her about how he has a life outside Bigg Boss 13 and will only be able to maintain a bond of friendship with her always. Paras Chhabra Targets Shehnaaz Gill for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Failure, Says, ‘She Was Only Interested in Sidharth Shukla’.

As soon as the pair were out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, they landed a music video - "Bhula Dunga". And right before the song dropped, Shehnaaz Gill dropped a bomb by admitting to her one-sided feelings of love for Sidharth Shukla. And that was one huge revelation, Shehnaaz addressed her feelings for Sidharth one last time. Bhula Dunga Music Video Out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry Is Electrifying, Song Showcases SidNaaz Moments and We Love It (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram #BTS #BhulaDunga❤️ A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on May 4, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

In her earlier conversation with TOI, Shehnaaz revealed that there can not be anything more than friends between her and Sidharth. "He is a friend. I get to learn a lot from him and he is protective of me. Koi kuchh bhi bole usse mujhe farak nahi padta. Abhi bhi friends hain, I think aagey bhi friends hi rahenge," Shehnaaz concluded. Well, its heartbreaking for their fans to realise that SidNaaz will never happen like they want them to be, but they will surely be friends forever.