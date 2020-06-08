Shilpa Shetty Kundra Birthday Special: Acing The Subtle Art Of Sophistication, All-Time Allure And Perpetual High Fashion!

Shilpa Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra! She may have debuted all the way back in 1993 but she continues to be relevant, resplendent and radiant, all whilst having retained an equally contemporary fashion arsenal. When she isn’t being all fit and healthy or indulging in signature Sunday binges, Shilpa Shetty amplifies her endeavours with a sensational fashion game. With fashion stylists Sanjana Batra and Mohit Rai, Shilpa has meticulously crafted a repertoire that is underlined by bold silhouettes, shimmer, sparkle and shines along with tricky cuts, plunges and fabrics. But as robust and versatile her flawless Yoga toned lithe frame is, Shilpa keeps all of her style affairs crisp, minimal chic and stunningly sartorial. For someone who is a perennial member of Bollywood's Best Dressed Club, Shilpa Shetty has us keeping up with that distinct Gemini mood of all possible styles under the sun! Sarees, handloom and neo styled, perky pantsuits, shimmery gowns, dresses, jumpsuits and gowns all predominantly feature in her fashion resume. As she turns a year older today, we delved deep to curate a fashion capsule of some of her glorious moments from recent times.

Shilpa Shetty never shies from upping the vibe with an equally alluring beauty and hair game. A vivacious persona complemented with a vivacious style and demeanour- here's a closer look at what we just extolled! Shilpa Shetty Is A Sassy Nari In A Sari, A Mayyur Girotra Patolu Chevron Ivory Six Yard!

Shilpa slipped into a pink sequined dress featuring a thigh-high slit and teamed with an oversized shrug. Stilettoes from Louboutin, delicate baubles upped her vibe. Shilpa’s sleek style was completed with metallic glossy makeup and soft textured wavy hair left open.

Shilpa Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For an event in Kolkata, Shilpa took to an Anamika Khanna ensemble featuring a cropped blouse, a fitted skirt with pleated ruffles and a slit in the front, layered with a short black-feathered shrug. Black mesh pumps, pulled back hair, subtle makeup and green toned studs completed her look.

Shilpa Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Umang 2020 festivities saw Shilpa flaunt a Ridhi Mehra creation with a choker, multi-layered beaded necklace, intense eyes, glossy lips, and centre-parted wavy hair completing her look. Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: 15 Times the Diva Gave the Saree a Quirky Twist and Absolutely Rocked It.

Shilpa Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a wedding in Mangalore, Shilpa draped a handloom Banarasi silk saree from Ekaya Banaras featuring bird motifs teamed with a pink blouse. Minimal jewellery by Anmol featuring a kada and earrings was complemented by subtle makeup of pink lips and a gajra adorned low back hairdo.

Shilpa Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa took to an asymmetrical orange-toned dress by Rutu Neeva cinched at the waist with an animal printed belt adding on to the sleekness. Nude pumps, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Shilpa Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa draped a self striped gold and ivory saree from Angadi with a coat, delicate pearl baubles by Amrapali, subtle glam and a high ponytail.

Shilpa Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Akash Ambani - Shloka Mehta wedding festivities, Shilpa chose a Faabiana blush-toned embellished saree, jewellery by Rare Heritage and a potli by Aanchal Sanyal. Glossy glam and wavy hair completed her look. Shilpa Shetty Is Working Off That Wondrous Wanderlust Magic in a Masaba Gupta Kaftan in This Throwback Picture!

Shilpa Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa chose a purple toned jumpsuit from Hanifa with delicate baubles by Bansri Mehta, open-toed sandals by Public Desire, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Shilpa Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A tiered fine pleated orange-toned dress by Flor et.al was teamed with a multi-strand necklace from Amrapali with subtle glam and wavy hair.

Shilpa Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa draped a sindoori makhmal sheesham saree by Torani with jewellery by Paisley Pop. Glossy glam and wavy hair accompanied.

Shilpa Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Outwitting us with every appearance, Shilpa's firm grasp of the mood, occasion perennially translate exceptionally and seamlessly. Here's wishing the sassy diva a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.