Shilpa Shetty Is Working Off That Wondrous Wanderlust Magic in a Masaba Gupta Kaftan in This Throwback Picture!

Shilpa Shetty in Masaba Gupta Kaftan while holidaying in Maldives (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There are quite a few reasons why Shilpa Shetty is the resident slayer of all things cool. When she isn’t being all fit and healthy, Shilpa Shetty indulges in all things fabulous and doles out one astounding style after another. A plethora of cuts, silhouettes, prints and variations, albeit with contemporary sensibilities all find a modest place in her wardrobe. As one of the few actresses to have retained a distinctly sartorial and experimental fashion game, Shilpa is every bit a trailblazer and her umpteen fashion moments are brilliantly curated and always accompanied by a strong beauty game. On a holiday in the Maldives, back in the super sunny month of May 2018, Shilpa Shetty had dazed us with her holiday style featuring a kaftan from the House of Masaba. With the ongoing lockdown being an enriching experience in all aspects, a kafta seems to be a wardrobe must-have.

A sartorial stunner, Shilpa Shetty is a regular on the fashion charts and plays muse to some of the trickiest hues and designs by eminent designers. Her svelte frame adapts to any style. Here's a closer look. Shilpa Shetty Is A Sassy Nari In A Sari, A Mayyur Girotra Patolu Chevron Ivory Six Yard!

Shilpa Shetty - Kaftan Chic

A black and white geometric bindi motif kaftan from the House of Masaba was teamed with a delicate necklace, reflective sunnies, subtle glam and open hair. Shilpa Shetty, the Neo Ethnic Chic Muse of Anamika Khanna!

On the professional front, Shilpa was seen playing Cupid on the web series, Hear Me Love Me on Amazon Prime. She also was seen as a celebrity judge on the children’s dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 3 along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. She will be seen in Nikamma, a romantic comedy action film directed by Sabbir Khan also featuring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in the lead roles. It is scheduled for a release in 2020