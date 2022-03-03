Baaghi beauty, Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 3. While Shakti Kapoor's darling daughter didn't have a grand debut in Bollywood, it was only when she signed Aashiqui 2 that she shot to fame instantly. Post which, there was no looking back for her. Shraddha's popularity has only grown with time and she continues to be a top performer of recent times. While her career graph has been steady with tons of exciting endeavours, her off-screen, red carpet shenanigans have also been delightful. Shraddha Kapoor Decks Up as a Muse for Kresha Bajaj and We Can't Stop Admiring!

Shraddha's personal sense of styling resembles a girl-next-door. Her simple choices strike a chord with commoners and she rarely disappoints on that front. With the help of her ace stylist, Namrata Deepak, Kapoor manages to set the ball rolling and often features in our best-dressed celebrity list. From picking pantsuits to traditional Maharashtrian Paithani sarees and of course, those cutesy dresses, Shraddha likes to offer a variety when it comes to sartorial statements. It's hard not to fall in love with her simplicity and the more we see her, the deeper we fall in love. Shraddha Kapoor's Pink Saree is Lovely But The Nail Caps are the Major Highlight of Her Look (View Pics).

To celebrate Shraddha and her special day, we reminisce seven of her best fashion moments from the recent past that impressed us immensely.

In Anita Dongre

In Kresha Bajaj

In Alina Anwar Couture

In David Koma

In Prabal Gurung

In Arpita Mehta

In H&M

Coming to her professional front, Shraddha will be next seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next. She also has Chaalbaaz in London, Stree 2 and Naagin in her kitty. And we are ardently waiting for all her big releases to hit the big screens. The wait is long but it will be worth it.

Happy Birthday, Shraddha!

