With monsoon season coming in with full force, it's time you ditch your denim and other pants and pick your cutesy dresses from wardrobes. No one ideally likes wet jeans to carry for the feeling is simply miserable. And for those who need some cues in styling dresses, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is here to lend you a helping hand. The Aashiqui 2 actress was recently spotted shooting for an advertisement commercial and we are falling in love with her green mini dress from the same. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

Shraddha's stylist, Namrata Deepak picked a green mini dress from the house of Alina Anwar for the project and styled it with yellow pumps. Now yellow and green as a combination looks delightful but no one really dares to pull off a pair of yellow-coloured pumps. But Shraddha managed and how! She further accessorised her look with pink earrings and half tied hair. Ms Kapoor looked as fresh as a daisy and we can't stop rooting for her. Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: Her Fashion Shenanigans Are Terrific, Charming and Always Radiant (View Pics).

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor recently flew out of Mumbai for the shooting of her next with Ranbir Kapoor. She's also set to play the role of a 'Naagin' in her next and the sequel of her horror-comedy, Stree 2.

