An actor, a millennial influencer, a Sociology graduate, a trained Kathak dancer and a professional swimming champion, Shriya Pilgaonkar is a delight to reckon with! Having courted recognition with Amazon Prime's Mirzapur, Shriya's versatile repertoire is complemented by an equally engaging off-screen fashion arsenal. Her easy styles and a penchant to spruce up as the mood may demand are lapped up aplenty on the social media. A recent cover shoot for the magazine Reverie saw her drape a self striped green-hued Raw Mango saree. Riding a steady wave of success and influencing many with her spunk, Shriya strikes an instant chord with this cover.

A stylist's delight, she has acquired a knack to blend contemporary with classics and we often see her give the much-deserving affordable and chic homegrown labels a worthy spin. Here's a closer look at her saree style as the cover girl. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Wooing Us With Her Ruby Woo Cold Shoulder Cut Dress!

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shriya Pilgaonkar - Cover Girl

A self striped green-hued saree by Raw Mango was teamed with a green high neck blouse. A slicked back low bun, nude brown lips, smokey eyes coupled with jewellery by Narayan and Merp completed her look. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Having a Kaftan All Day Everyday Moment!

On the professional front, Shriya was seen in Beecham House, a British historical drama television series set in 1795, co-created, directed and produced by Gurinder Chadha. She will be seen in Kaadan, an upcoming Tamil-language drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles..The film was also simultaneously shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and Telugu as Aranya each with slightly differing cast members.

