She is veteran actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar's daughter but she has built an interesting repertoire as an actor and a millennial influencer! A Sociology graduate, a trained Kathak dancer and a professional swimming champion, Shriya struck gold on the OTT platform with Amazon Prime's Mirzapur and followed it up with a series of engaging performances. On the fashion front, Shriya has a sound fashion game to boot in addition to those acting chops. Her easy style and a penchant to spruce up as the mood may demand has us glued to her social media shenanigans. A recent style of hers featuring the good old mul cotton in a contemporary design by the celebrity-endorsed homegrown label of Mul Mul had us hooked. The set worth Rs.9,400 was breezy and perfect for a homebound lazy afternoon.

We absolutely love how Shriya has acquired a knack to blend contemporary with classics and we often see her give the much-deserving affordable and chic homegrown labels a worthy spin. Here's a closer look at her easy-breezy ethnic style. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Wooing Us With Her Ruby Woo Cold Shoulder Cut Dress!

Shriya Pilgaonkar - Casual Chic

A mulmul cotton kurta pant set worth Rs.9,400 by label Mul Mul was teamed with oxidized earrings, wavy hair and natural glam. When Shriya Pilgaonkar Had a Chilling in Denims and a Whole Lotta Pink Punk Kinda Vibe!

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shriya was seen in Beecham House, a British historical drama television series set in 1795, co-created, directed and produced by Gurinder Chadha. She will be seen in Kaadan, an upcoming Tamil-language drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles..The film was also simultaneously shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and Telugu as Aranya each with slightly differing cast members.

