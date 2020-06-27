Whoever thought posing underwater for a photoshoot can be a tedious task should probably seek some inspiration from Shruti Haasan. The Gabbar girl has clearly managed to eliminate all our inhibitions and we know what we're doing the next time we take a dip in the pool. While we all are busy observing social distancing these days and film shoots are yet to resume in Bollywood, Haasan is busy revisiting some of her happier days and sharing pictures from the same. Shruti Haasan Stresses the Importance of Social Distancing In the Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak.

Kamal Haasan's darling daughter earlier took to her Instagram account to share a few monochrome pictures from her underwater photoshoot. One look at them and you'd convinced that she's a born entertainer and doesn't mind entertaining you even underwater. We believe if she was attempting some classical dance steps while posing for this throwback photoshoot and if yes, her attempts are really showing. The pictures are stunning af and we're certainly falling for this water baby all over again. Shruti Haasan Redefines Bold, Black and Beautiful With a Blazer Jumpsuit!

Check Out Pictures from Her Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram Water baby ❤️ #throwback A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on Jun 26, 2020 at 11:07pm PDT

Monochrome Magic

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on Jun 26, 2020 at 11:25pm PDT

A Mermaid

View this post on Instagram I can dance anywhere 🖤 A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on Jun 26, 2020 at 11:24pm PDT

Shruti's attempt reminded us of Alia Bhatt's Vogue photoshoot wherein the Highway actress posed in her neon swimwear. While we were fascinated by Ms Bhatt's attempt then, seeing Shruti ace it like her. has tempted us to try it next time. We may not nail it but we are definitely trying!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).