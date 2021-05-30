Sidharth Shukla is one of the most loved actors in the television industry. He is an avid social media user and he loves to keep his fans updated with his day-to-day updates. His fan followings increased on social media after he participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Sidharth also bagged the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Undoubtedly, he was one of the strongest contestants inside the BB13 house. Earlier, he was not on Instagram but before entering the BB house he made his IG debut.

Recently, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor has spoken about the pressure which follows due to the increase in fan following, he said, “But it’s something I have always taken because I never want my audience to be disappointed in anything I do.” He also added, “I love it when people come back and say, ‘oh, it was worthwhile'. That’s a good feeling and I just crave for that.”

Apart from his brilliant acting skills, the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor is also known for his sartorial choices. From formal to casual, he can ace any look effortlessly. So, if you want to amp up your fashion game, take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s stunning fashion choices.

Easy Airport Style

Denim-On-Denim Look

Cool and Casual

All Suited-Up

Trendy Cashmere Jacket

Comfort Wear

Another Casual Outfit

That’s it, guys! These are the best sartorial choices of Sidharth Shukla. Let us know in the comment section which outfit of Sidharth Shukla you liked the most.

