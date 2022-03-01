New Delhi, March 1: Over the years, we've seen a number of celebrities wear some truly chic and outlandish sneakers. We've seen everything from funky sneakers to daily wear favourites. Here's a look at the Bollywood tribe who are big-time suckers for sneakers!

1. Ayushmann Khurrana's Brandwagon

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana versatile acting is complimented by his versatile collection of sneakers. You'll appreciate how he always keeps it simple with a pair of sneakers to balance out his outfit. His collection features pairs from Balmain, Jimmy Choo and Louboutin.

2. Siddhant Chaturvedi's Street Style

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The new kid on the block, beat-boxing champion and actor/rapper from 'Gully Boy' is passionate about his sneakers. His street style has a fantastic collection of Sketchers, Nikes and Adidas.

3. Vicky Kaushal's Sports Chic

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Maybe it's the Katrina effect, but Vicky has been upping his sartorial game as well. It's all about Adidas when it comes to sneakers, ranging from bright neon colours to classic staples. He has the Adidas Ultraboost and their Nite collection, as well as a pair of the Torsion Sneakers.

4. Ranveer Singh's OTT Collection

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Only Ranveer Singh could pull off print-on-print-on-print and a smorgasbord of borderline fashion choices with confidence and style. Mixing and matching stripes and funky looks, his sneakers feature everything from wings, to stars to neon prints. His wardrobe includes a pair of Originals Adidas x Jeremy Scott Shar, PW x BYW CNY, and Superstars 80s collections.

5. Ananya Panday's On-Trend Style

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who aid only heels and stilettos are sexy? Ananya Panday looks redefine sexy with her collection of enviable sneakers which include Fila, Reebok, and Steve Madden and international brands.

6. Rakul Preet Singh’s Girl Next Door Style

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet has evolved both as an actor and a fashionista. Rakul is always seen in simple, easy-to-wear outfits. Her collection features simple styles from Nike which can be teamed with a skirt, jeans or a pair of shorts.

7. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Glam Game

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When in doubt, look to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for style cues. The ultimate trendsetter effortlessly transitions from high heels to comfortable sneakers and admires everything she owns, from Adidas to Nike to Reebok.

8. Kiara Advani’s Millennial Picks

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara's fashion sense is at par with her acting abilities, from slaying some of the most risque outfits to carrying casual ones, she has a range with features limited editions from across brands.

