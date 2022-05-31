Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates her 30th birthday this year on May 31. The actress who's currently on every director's wishlist is creating ripples in the industry with her acting work. And while she continues to groom her acting capabilities, she's also mastering the art of sartorial fashion. A diva of recent times, Sobhita is what you call a 'muse'! Blessed with a tall and lean frame and alluring features, she casts a spell on your mind each time she decides to step out of her apartment. Made in Heaven Season 2: Sobhita Dhulipala Wraps Shooting of Her Upcoming Show.

From a simple crepe monochrome saree by Sabyasachi to an evening gown with a deep off-shoulder cut, Sobhita's sartorial mind will offer diverse variations to you. She will either opt for an extremely demure look or go all out with the sharpest silhouette and boldest cut that one has to offer - there's no in-between. The Kurup actress tries to strike a balance between these so-called emotions and often manages to get it right. There's never a time when she'll disappoint you with her choices and you'll often find yourself ogling at her new pictures. To elaborate further on her dressing style, let's have a quick look at some of her best fashion moments from the recent past. Sobhita Dhulipala: 'If Need Be, I'll Create Opportunities for Myself'.

Happy Birthday, Sobhita Dhulipala!

