Sonakshi Sinha Is Ethereal, Enchanting and Exquisite in This Photoshoot for Peacock Magazine!

As a quintessential filmi baccha, we believe that Sonakshi Sinha is a delightful woman to reckon with. Having dabbled into singing as well, Sonakshi Sinha’s early innings as a fashion designer blend seamlessly into her innate understanding of style sensibilities of her go-to fashion stylist, Mohit Rai. This and many such more reasons have her assuming a raw and edgy vibe to being fiercely feminine often touching upon power dressing, athleisure chic and traditional ones too with equal fervour. Furthermore, a brilliant beauty game that defines her large, doe-shaped eyes and high cheekbones is always in place. Sonakshi Sinha, the resident muse of all things dramatic, dreamy and exquisite added yet another photoshoot to her ever-evolving repertoire. This time, it was for Falguni and Shane Peacock's magazine, Peacock wherein Sonakshi enlisted the styling precision of her go-to fashion stylist Mohit Rai and played dress-up with the designer duo's stunning creations.
The photoshoot was lensed by Avinash Gowariker. The glam squad featured hairstylist Madjuri Nakhale and makeup artist Heema Dattani. Here is a closer look. Sonakshi Sinha, When High Octane Glamour With a Monochrome Vibe Has All Those Snazzy Feels!
A multi-hued intricately embellished creation featuring a full-sleeved blouse and a voluminous lehenga was teamed with a maang tika, floral tiara, wavy hair and glossy glam.
A multi-coloured embellished full-sleeved gown was teamed with feathers, wavy hair and a maang tika. Glossy glam upped the look. Sonakshi Sinha Is Fifty Shades of Sensational Scarlet Red in This Photoshoot for Cineblitz!
Ivory and pale pastel pink embellished lehenga was teamed with a plain long dupatta cascading down from Sonakshi's hair. Flower adorned wavy hair and subtle glam dominated the look.
On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. She will be seen as social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The film is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020.