Sonam Kapoor Gives Her Glamorous Photoshoot a Funny Twist With Hilarious Captions and We Can't Stop Laughing! (View Pics)

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As the lockdown reaches its fourth phase in India, it is getting increasingly harder for everyone to keep themselves entertained amid the quarantine. Social media seems to be our only respite amongst all this and hence from celebrities to sports personalities, everyone is turning to TikTok and Instagram and other platforms to keep the spirits up for their fans and themselves. Recently Sonam Kapoor had taken to Instagram to post throwback pictures from her photoshoots and captioned it with hilarious quarantine related stuff. Now, she's brought the second series of pictures and this time with even funnier captions. Sonam Kapoor Shares Pictures From a Photoshoot as 'Quarantine Look' and The Captions Are Hilarious.

Sonam shared a series of pictures where she is all decked up in a gorgeous gold gown and giving some stunning poses. But with these pictures, The Zoya Factor star wrote some amazing captions that are relatable to everyone sitting at home amid this pandemic. While she does look stunning in these pictures, we are certainly more impressed with the captions because of our current state of mind. For one of the close-up pictures that shows Sonam all dolled up, the actress wrote, "Wake up, make up, and don’t be relatable."Sonam Kapoor Looks Absolutely Stunning in the Pics from her Latest Bridal Shoot for Brides Today Magazine’s February Cover.

Sonam Kapoor is Glamorously 'Bored in the House' :

View this post on Instagram Bored in the house in the house bored A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 12, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

Sonam Kapoor Seeks Some Help From 'Bhagwan'!

View this post on Instagram Hain bhagwaan kya Karun A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 12, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

Relatable Not!

Sonam recently also celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple have been quarantining at his Delhi home and Kapoor also gave her followers a glimpse of her house recently. It indeed was amazing to see Anand 's sneaker collection and their gorgeous lawn.