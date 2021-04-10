Sonam Kapoor loves couture and there are no two ways about it. She'd probably eat, breathe and live on couture if given a choice. A fashionista who made us aware of this term, she's always on the roll, looking for opportunities to collaborate with some of the brilliant minds in the fashion world. Sonam, with the help of her stylist sister, Rhea Kapoor has managed to nail put across some of the best looks on the red carpet and while some of them have resonated with our likes, others definitely intrigued us. Sonam Kapoor's Recent Fashion Outing is Bawsy, Sassy and All things Classy (View Pics).

Sonam recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest association with Dutch designer, Iris van Herpen. The union is definitely commendable and Sonam has managed to add a dash of charm to it. Decked up in a white sheer and embroidered outfit, she looks marvellous. A rather futuristic design, she embodies Iris' vision and it's delightful if nothing else. Sonam Kapoor has given many such fond associations to remember but this one stands apart for all the right reasons. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in their Black Corset Dress?

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam very correctly elaborated on Iris and her new Spring/Summer 2021 collection. "Iris creates couture with recycled plastic and digital printing, harnessing kinetic energy in clothing. Playing her muse and wearing a look from the Iris van Herpen haute couture Spring/Summer 2021 collection transported me into another world, one where everything is crafted to perfection," she wrote in her caption and her words justified her beautiful collection in every way.

We hope to see more of her pics from this photoshoot!

