Super HOT Georgina Rodríguez sizzles Instagram once again making 2021 better already. In this latest picture, Georgina Rodríguez looks like a queen and more delicious than the spread placed in front of her. Rodríguez looks like a treat, beside her treat on the table. Georgina chose a cleavage-baring silver dress with black hem and a cape over her shoulders to team it up. This silver-blue combination is giving a festive vibe. BUT you can definitely not ignore the huge spread of sushi placed in front of the supermodel.

Giving us a double treat pic, Georgina Rodríguez shared this pic of what looks like a holiday get-together. She captioned the pic with a bunch of emojis while we wonder who exactly was across the table to take that amazing picture. Well, whoever it was, the snap turned out great. Take a look at the pic below for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Recently Georgina also posted a beautiful family snap with a deep meaningful caption "My life". In the snap we see all the four kids lined up on the sofa as they posed for a picture while for the second picture she shared was with Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo was seen looking into each other's eyes.

Georgina and Ronaldo have two-year-old daughter Alana together and are raising his other three children - surrogate twins Eva and Mateo, three, and ten-year-old Cristiano Jr. Cristiano Ronaldo remains in isolation at home in Turin after having tested positive for covid-19. Dolores Aveiro recently revealed that CR7 is in the same house as his girlfriend, Georgina except in "separate spaces." "He is in the same house with Georgina and the boys, but in separate spaces and with great care," said the star's mother to Correio da Manhã to Daily Star.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).