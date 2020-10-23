Tamannaah Bhatia who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films is also a new age fashion influencer. Off-screen, she excels at pulling of any given style with an unmissable elegance and a subtle whiff of confidence. Her style play can be best described as chic, fuss-free, occasionally experimental and edgy vibes. Her stylist of recent times is Sukriti Grover who is also a fashion designer. Together, the duo has crafted a lookbook with Tamannaah flitting seamlessly from one diverse style to another. With all things digital as the new normal dictating our lives, Tamannaah too took a plunge into this pool with a stunning saree style. She took to the gram to share a not so mellow yellow saree look for the virtual store opening of a jewellery giant. The saree by the homegrown label, Mishru was paired off with jewellery from the label she endorses and an accompanying glam.

With an impressive fan following of 11.4 million on Instagram. Tamannaah always whips up a perfect recipe for fashion lovers and critics alike. With a perfect festive six-yard statement, Tamannaah's riveting style statement was conceptualized by stylist Sukriti Grover. Happy Birthday, Tamannaah Bhatia! Classy, Chic and Cheerful, Your Style Vibe Is Infectious and How!

Tamannaah Bhatia - Yellow Sass

A Chanderi scalloped saree by Mishru with jewellery featuring a diamond necklace and drop earrings were complimented by subtle glam of pink lips and delicately lined eyes. Wavy hair completed her look. Tamannaah Bhatia Is Sprucing Up a Storm With All Her Ethnic Chicness!

Tamannah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be seen in Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Telugu films, Seetimaar and That Is Mahalakshmi. She will be making her debut on the digital platform with Hotstar's Tamil web series titled, The November's Story.

