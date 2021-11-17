Hottie Tara Sutaria who will be next seen in Tadap opposite Ahan Shetty has finally kickstarted the film's promotions. And for the first day, the lady went all bold and badass as she opted for a co-ord set from the house of Meshki. Flaunting her toned body, the actress looks sexy in an all-leather attire which comprises of a sleeveless cropped top and pants. Further, we also love her sleek open hairdo that adds oomph to her overall getup.

Tara Sutaria For Tadap:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

