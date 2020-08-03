Ever since 365 Days DNI released on Netflix, the craze for actor Michele Morrone has only increased. The sensuous film that has been credited for its realistic sex scenes became a rage in no time. Especially the famous dialogue "Are you lost, baby girl", Massimo, played by Morrone took social media by storm. Michele's fanbase has grown and HOW! Soon more and more people came to know that the actor is also an amazing singer and his fandom is only growing since then. But for real, why not?! Would you look at him? The sexy actor has made women go crazy for him.

Michele was a notable Italian actor, model and singer, appearing mainly in Italian and Polish films but the role is the performance of Massimo Torricelli in the 2020 erotic and romantic drama 365 Days changed his life. The sex scenes from the movie have become every couple's dream. Even though the storyline was highly criticised, Michele Morrone and his steamingly hot presence made people watch the movie. All you have to do is take a look at his Instagram and you'll know exactly why is he so popular. His pics and videos with babies and puppies having winning hearts, especially of the female population.

It is yet another Monday and why not we take a look at some of the hottest pics and videos of Michele Morrone that will take away your blues. Check out:

Legit Can't Breathe!

It Should Be Illegal To Be This Hot

I Need a CPR

My Heart

And He Also Sings...

Someone Get An Ambulance

However, the story revolves around the story of a rich Italian mafia, Massimo who keeps this woman he often dreams about, Laura hostage. He gives her 365 days to fall in love with her and the time they spend shows Massimo doing everything to make her like him back and during this time scenes perfectly capture the sexual tension between two and later some x-rated sex scenes are in store for the viewers.

