Natalie Portman’s work kind of speaks for itself to be honest. An exceptionally brilliant actress who is known for taking challenging roles and pushing herself to the absolute limit. With her movies, there is always some sort of conversation to be had. Either it be the big blockbuster Star Wars films, or the more deeply intimate dramas, she has done a considerably great amount of work. Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman Are Lost in Each Other’s Eyes in New Still From the Film (View Pic).

With Natalie Portman’s career constantly growing with a great amount of diverse and challenging films, she as an actress has grown a lot too. Starring in huge blockbuster films, then transitioning to genre pieces and now being able to find a great balance between the both, her filmography is like no other. So, to celebrate Natalie Portman’s 41st birthday, let’s take a look at five of her best films that you should definitely check out. Thor Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson Look Intimidating in This New Still From Chris Hemsworth's Marvel Film! (View Pic).

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

An epic conclusion to the prequel saga of Star Wars, this film saw Anakin Skywalker finally turn to the dark side and become Darth Vader. It pits Obi-Wan and Anakin against each other and puts Padme in quite the difficult position. If there is an epic conclusion you ever wanted to check out, then this film is for you.

Black Swan

Director Darren Aronofsky is known for putting harrowing tales on to the screen, and Black Swan fits the bill quite well. A film about competition that sees a performer perform two roles of the white and black swan on stage simultaneously, Portman will wow you with the talent that she brings over here.

Leon: The Professional

Portman debuted with this French action-thriller that saw Leon, a hitman, take in a 12-year-old Mathilda after her family is murdered and train her in his ways. The film is a stylist action thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat constantly.

Jackie

This biopic sees Portman play the role of Jackie Kennedy. It follows her during her initial days as the First Lady in the White House and her life after JFK was murdered. Portman gives the performance of a lifetime as she will captivate you with her screen presence.

V for Vendetta

A dystopian political and action thriller that is an adaptation of Alan Moore’s famed graphic novel, V for Vendetta was a master house boosted by Portman and Hugo Weaving’s performance. Following a masked freedom fighter with quite the extremist ways of handling things, he gets a young woman caught up in his mission.

We can’t wait to see Portman return to the big screen in a month as she returns to the role of Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. With this we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

