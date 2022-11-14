Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau remarked on Urfi Javed’s dressing sense. She said that she thinks of herself as a renowned fashion designer but the clothes she wears outside aren't appropriate. Now, Urfi has reacted to the same. Splitsvilla X4 Teaser: Urfi Javed Among 10 Girls and 10 Boys in This Reality Show Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hindustani Bhau (@hindustanibhaukingsarkar)

This is Urfi’s reply:

Urfi Javed (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)