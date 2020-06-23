Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and her tryst with bikinis and swimming trunks is famous in the tinsel town. The former beauty queen is one of the hottest actresses the industry is blessed with, and she ensures to make sure everyone is aware of it. Boasting of incredibly sexy figure and pleasing personality, Urvashi Rautela seems to be a complete believer of 'if you've got it, flaunt it' mantra. With close to 27 million followers on Instagram, the 26-year-old often posts stunning photos in hot bikinis much to her fans' delight. We will look at the gorgeous bombshell enjoying beach and pool time and looking good while doing it. Shraddha Arya Hot Bikini Photos: 14 Times Kundali Bhagya Actress Flaunted Her Sexy Side in Raunchy Swimsuits.

The Sanam Re actress made her film debut with Sunny Deol-starrer Singh Saab the Great seven years ago in 2013. Despite getting less screen time, she shone in her desi Punjabi kudi avatar. She shed her girl-next-door image with her next projects and wowed everyone with her too glam to give a damn personality. Urvashi showed no inhibitions in flaunting her curvy figure in itsy-bitsy bikini pieces, both on and off the silver screen. Her Instagram feed is a mine of hottest bikini photos. She dons a wide range of bikinis in different colours and types. Through these sexiest swimsuit moments, Urvashi also gives a peek inside her colourful and lavish lifestyle. Erica Fernandes Hot Bikini Photos: 5 Stunning Snaps of Gorgeous TV Actress That Scream Summer!

1. R.A.V.I.S.H.I.N.G.

2. Bikini Thirst Trap

3. Giving Major Bikini Body Goals

4. Say Cheers To Life

5. Keeping It Cool

6. Such a Stunner

View this post on Instagram #HamaanxUrvashi #Globalbrandambassdor #UrvashiRautelaforHamaanworld @hamaan_world A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on Jan 25, 2019 at 2:53am PST

7. Beach Goddess

8. Beach Life

9. Hey, There

Now, that was some scintillating swimsuit moments provided by the sexy siren. We are sure men and women would be going weak at their knees seeing this fantabulous collection of Urvashi Rautela hot bikini photos. The girl is giving major body goals. Man, she is setting the social media platform on fire and how!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).