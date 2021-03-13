While we may be sulking on a weekend, trust Vaani Kapoor to make the most of it. The War actress' recent fashion outing definitely screams party-ready and we are eager to know the whereabouts of her appearance. Vaani took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her cute mini dress and boy, did she look radiant! Styled by Mohit Rai and his brilliant team, Vaani oozed glamour through her newest appearance and we are certainly going gaga over her. Yo or Hell No? Vaani Kapoor's Princess-Like Outfit By Atelier Zuhra.

Vaani's off-shoulder blingy dress is a perfect party outfit. She accessorised her dress with no jewellery and allowed her outfit to do all the talking. The dress belongs to a Mumbai based designer, Akanksha Gajria and Vaani certainly added an extra dose of glamour to it. Wet hair look, nude lips, curled eyelashes and contoured cheeks elevated her look further. The actress is certainly making headlines for all the right reasons and we are excited to see what she picks and wears next. When Vaani Kapoor Had Splurged Rs.20,000 on This Maxi Dress for War Promotions!

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vaani has multiple releases lined up this year. After starring with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, she has Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. She was already a part of one of 2019's most successful movies, War, and going by her new announcements, we can vouch for her to become the next most sought after name in the industry. Until then, let's keep showering her with oodles of love and warm praises.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).