Vidya Balan, the epitome of grace and elegance, has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood not just for her powerful acting prowess but also for her unparalleled saree game. While many actresses don the six yards on special occasions, Balan seamlessly weaves the saree into her everyday life, making it an intrinsic part of her personal style statement. Her love for the saree is infectious and she has single-handedly revived the interest in this traditional garment, making it cool and contemporary again. Vidya Balan Loves Her Sarees and We Are Not Complaining.

What sets Balan's saree fashion apart is her ability to experiment with drapes, fabrics and colours. Her saree collection is a treasure trove of exquisite weaves from across India. She is a patron of handloom sarees and drapes her garment in a way that accentuates her curves and flatters her frame. And so, on her birthday today, be it banarasi or cotton, let’s check out her best saree game. Vidya Balan Looks Ethereal in Red Silk Sari, Check Breathtaking Pictures of The Dirty Picture Actor.

Must-Have Red Silk Saree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Slaying in Shibori Masterpiece!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Brocade Saree Never Goes Out of Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Rocking Chanderi Six Yards Like Pro!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Serving Muslin Eleganza!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Glam in Belted Saree With Sleeveless Blouse!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Pretty in Cotton Saree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

That’s it, guys! In a world obsessed with fast fashion and fleeting trends, Vidya Balan's saree fashion stands as a testament to the timeless elegance of the Indian drape. Kudos to her!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2024 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).