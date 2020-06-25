We have always loved our perennial #GirlCrush Aditi Rao Hydari and her one-of-a-kind style! Grasping the vibe and dressing in accordance is her strongest forte. Up and about in Europe last year, Aditi made a chic holiday style statement, giving the much-loved rosy shade a worthy tap. Aditi never ceases to enchant us with charm. With fashion stylist Sonam Ratansi helming all of her sartorial affairs, Aditi goes on to play muse to some of the most sought-after homegrown labels and designers. Her ethereal charm renders her as the ubiquitous choice at eminent fashion weeks. A certified style chameleon, Aditi’s style play features a melange of styles apart from those ethnic ensembles, like the high street style, luxe red carpet ensembles, casual chic outfits and crisp formal wear. She pulls them all with an effortless charm and equal aplomb rarely locking horns with the fashion critics.

While her obvious flair for pulling off some brilliant and opulent designer ensembles perfectly in place, Aditi chose to give those dramatic silhouettes a miss and unwind with non-fussy style for a change. Here's a closer look. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Rosè Chic

A rosè asymmetrical dress featuring bow detailing on the neck and an asymmetrical flare by Meadow was teamed with tan-brown boots, a black handbag and a braided belt at the waist. Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes a Luminous Glow, Surreal Charm, Oodles of Good Vibes in All Things Pretty for Femina Photoshoot!

Aditi Rao Hydari in Meadow (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar and in the Telugu film, V and the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum.

