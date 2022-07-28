Who doesn't love a nice candyfloss striped saree? While red and white as a combination always looks pretty, striped sarees, in general, make for a must-have piece in your personal wardrobe. They look formal but charming and elegant at the same time. Vertical stripes help you look taller while horizontal ones help you add width. No, we won't dissect these different aspects of stripes but instead would focus on some designer pieces that had our hearts every time. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Who Wore This White Pantsuit With Cape Better?

From Deepika Padukone's striped Sabyasachi saree to Alia Bhatt's colour mayhem, stripes always make for a safe print. You can never say no to stripes nor can you go wrong with them. They are easy to play with and go with almost any silhouette. For those who are obsessed with this print or instantly buy it in any design, we have some suggestions that will interest you further. Our Bollywood beauties have long rooted for this trend and it's time you start seeking inspiration from. So go ahead and enjoy a striped fiesta! Yo or Hell No? Keerthy Suresh in Mishru for Good Luck Sakhi Promotions.

Kajol

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we personally loved Deepika's red and white striped saree, whose saree gets your personal vote? Think about it and drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

