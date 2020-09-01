She is one of the few television actresses to have transitioned on to the big screen. Radhika Madan was seen as Ishaani in Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi. A trained dancer, the Delhi girl may be a quintessential industry outsider but she is on her way to woo the audiences and critics alike with an exceptional on-screen presence. It is for this reason that Vishal Bharadwaj chose her for Pataakha. Radhika followed it up with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and ventured into the big league with the late Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal with Angrezi Medium. On the fashion front, Radhika has built up an impressive fashion arsenal, courtesy a collaboration with varied fashion stylists. She has an earned a penchant to do justice to easy as well as experimental styles in ethnic, neo ethnic and contemporary silhouettes. A throwback vibe featuring a printed romper from the homegrown label, Pause caught our attention.

Eclectic prints in soft or bold hues for all seasons give our perenially parched wardrobes a much-needed lease of life. In addition to being timeless, such prints spruce up our moods too! Here is a closer look at how Radhika dialled up subdued glamour. Radhika Madan Says a Delightful Hello to Summer With a Bright Cover for Reverie Magazine!

Radhika Madan - Romper Chic

A printed romper with a self-tying belt at the waist from the homegrown label, Pause worth Rs.5500 was teamed with a pair of beige toned strappy stilettos by Charles & Keith. Pulled back hair, quirky earrings by Curio Cottage and a nude glam completed the look. She was styled by Prashant Mangasuli. Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions.

Radhika Madan in Pause (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Angrezi Medium, a Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017) featuring the late Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Radhika Madan will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles.

