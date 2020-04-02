When Shraddha Kapoor Zoomed Into the Weekend With Some Earthy Tones and Oodles of Minimal Chicness

Shraddha Kapoor Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her demure girl-next-door vibes are infectious but Shraddha Kapoor is much more of a delight to reckon with! Her intangible tryst with fabulous fashion keeps us hooked, booked and cooked. Not a trend hound but someone who carefully has chosen a languid style play that's seamless and imbibes the vogues, Shraddha Kapoor is a designer's muse. She rarely toes the fashion line and finds a place amongst the sartorial squad of tinsel town. Her last two releases saw her leaving no stone unturned to tap in the promotions, pulling off one classy ensemble after another in varied vibes. As much as her on-screen exuberance is enchanting, off-screen too, Shraddha keeps the tirade churning and how! Shraddha Kapoor's throwback Thursday pictures from a photoshoot shared by fashion stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi are a must-see! Earthy tones sans accessories and minimal glam, Shraddha Kapoor delights in every frame.

Shraddha has carefully crafted a style arsenal that flatters her petite frame and elevates her striking features with an accompanying strong beauty and hair game. Here is a closer look at these throwback pictures. Shraddha Kapoor Goes Ravishing and Risque, All in Latex!

Shraddha Kapoor - Chic is the New Cool

A sleeveless grey top was tucked into a pair of earthy brown pants from Club Monaco and Topshop. White sporty sneakers and a wristwatch from Fossil upped the vibe. Subtle nude makeup and carefree wavy hair completed her look. Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor! Narrating a Poignant and Versatile Style Story, One Brilliant Ensemble at a Time!

On the professional front, Shraddha kickstarted 2020 with Street Dancer 3D sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva and followed it up with Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.