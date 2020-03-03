Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor! Narrating a Poignant and Versatile Style Story, One Brilliant Ensemble at a Time!

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor! With a surname that does power, the demure lass is a hoot in the fashion riddled tinseltown. Certainly a far cry from being a Plain Jane, Shraddha has traversed a long way with respect to her cinematic tidings and fashion tirades. But all along, she has retained a sartorial game. Born on March 03, 1987, Shraddha Kapoor looks terrifically at ease with the style choices she makes which also instantly strikes a chord with us mere mortals making her Our-Kinda-Girl. Shraddha turns 33 today and would love nothing more than to reminisce about her versatile and chic fashion game, curated to perfection by her go-to fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri. Shraddha has developed a knack to channel that cute girl-next-door vibe into a heady mix of myriad styles. From racy cuts, bold silhouettes, unconventional fabrics to easy, non-fussy and classy styles, Shraddha dabbles it all with elan. What's more? She elevates the stakes with a feisty beauty game in tow with her go-to glam squad of makeup artist Shraddha Naik and hairstylist Nikita Menon.

Here is a closer look at how Shraddha has added quite a few striking and steal-worthy chapters to her chic burgeoning Book of Style. And we are nothing but delighted to jog down the memory lane and reminisce about some of her most stunning promotional style moments.

For IIFA 2018, Shraddha wore a pale pink gown by Reem Acra rounding it out with nude eyes, pink lips, flawless skin and an elegant updo.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The success bash of Stree saw Shraddha stir up a storm in the stunning Reem Acra creation that featured a long train of folds cascading on one side with sparkly Louboutins, dewy makeup and wild textured waves.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The IIFA 2018 press con saw Shraddha take to a Paule Ka cream coloured dress with a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt teamed with sandals, delicate pearl earrings. A sleek hairdo with centre-parting, nude eyes and pink lips, rounded out her look.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha gave us the perfect outfit to steal whilst promoting Street Dancer 3D - a white cami top tucked into a yellow pleated skirt and layered with a cropped jacket. Strappy sandals, minimal makeup and sleek hair completed her look.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A promotional vibe for Street Dancer 3D saw Shraddha pull off separates from a Dubai based pretty label, Blssd featuring an asymmetrical pleated wrap skirt over a bodysuit. Thigh-high boots from Steve Madden, delicate baubles, smokey eyes, matte pink lips and wavy hair left open completed her look.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The song Enni Soni from Saaho saw Shraddha who was styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi stun in a Swapnil Shinde black ensemble with sleek hair, smokey eyes and pink lips. Shraddha Kapoor in a Black Puffer Jacket and Thigh-High Boots Is Giving Total Thanksgiving Feels!

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha lent her stunning self to yet another Reem Acra creation- a flowy dress with delicate baubles, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A colour-blocked moment with a halter neck ensemble from Saafiya was accentuated by a textured low back ponytail, subtle makeup and nude pumps.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in black, Shraddha wrapped herself in this stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress with strappy sandals, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha interspersed a colourful playful bralette with a metallic silver skirt and pumps by Maison Margiela. Sleek hair, pink eyelids and nude pink lips completed her vibe. Shraddha Kapoor Workout & Diet: Fitness Secret of Street Dancer 3D Actress That Keeps Her in Best Shape Always.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Shraddha stunned in a deep violet toned pantsuit by Saafiya with a fluorescent yellow bralette from Topshop underneath. Sleek hair, subtle glam and a sassy demeanour completed her vibe.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A promotional vibe for Stree saw Shraddha don an ethnic ensemble by Aisha Rao featuring an embellished patchwork lehenga in matching tulle sheer back blouse, rounding out the look with chunky earrings, a nose pin, pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and wavy hair.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Matching coordinates from Tommy Hilfiger with shoes from Public Desire was complimented by a textured wavy ponytail and dewy makeup. Shraddha Kapoor Goes Ravishing and Risque, All in Latex!

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha repurposed her mother's traditional Paithani saree with jewelry by Gehna and Anmol, a bajra adorned low hairdo, smokey eyes and nude pink lips for Diwali festivities 2019.

Shraddha Kapoor Style Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wow! Spelling chicness in every vibe like nobody else can, here's wishing Shraddha Kapoor a fabulous birthday!