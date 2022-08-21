Happy World Fashion Day! Fashion creates an industry that keeps evolving every now and then with its newness and a unique sense that takes it on the path of being one of the busiest yet most exciting genres to work in. Fashion defines individuality, which is distinctive to every other person. This global day celebrates fashion in all forms. World Fashion Day brings forth an opportunity to honour those who make it, present it and execute it. World Fashion Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 21, Sunday, which gives the perfect chance to take some style inspiration from the fashionistas who up the style quotient with their vitality and charm. Bollywood actresses who put so much effort into presenting their exceptional vogue must be appreciated, no matter what! Today, even Gen Z takes some serious cues from young actresses who set the benchmark for casual-chic and radiant styles. From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, these B-town actresses have set the absolute standard for the current population that loves subtle yet appealing outfit styles. This World Fashion Day, take a cue from these glamorous actresses on their signature styles.

Janhvi Kapoor

This stunning actress has got a charm that's very exquisite and fascinating. She ensures that her poised charisma doesn't fade away as she exudes sheer hotness in every outfit that she wears!

Janhvi Kapoor Has Got It All Shimmery!

Ananya Panday

This cool chick has set a breezy style quotient for all her fans. They definitely steal the casual looks from her wardrobe every time she walks out in a fashionable crop top or modish mini skirt! Ananya Panday Channels Her Inner Boss Lady As She Looks Kickass in Grey Pantsuit for Liger Promotions (View Pics)

Dynamic in Casuals!

Sara Ali Khan

Her very comfy suits add drama to her signature 'namaste' gesture. Who else to look for a casual day out when Sara is here to amp the traditional style featuring her chikankari kurtas with utmost beauty and elegance?

Subtly Beautiful

Alaya F

Her bold style makes her the consummate millennial who never fails to amaze the fashion police with her vibrant and peppy outfits. She knows how to slay in any and every look and that's evident through her buoyant and hot style! Alaya F Flaunts Her Sexy Figure As She Poses in a Beautiful Printed Bikini in These Latest Pics From the Maldives!

HOTTIEE

Sanjana Sanghi

Her quirky style has made fans take notes from the actress, who keeps ticking her fashion diaries with some exuberant looks. Her offbeat attires make her stand out, and her photos just display her lively fashion effortlessly. Her style does all the talking, and there's no second thought about it!

Quirky Style OP!

Take stylish cues from these actresses whose signature looks have led youngsters to believe in their ultimate beauty and glamour! Celebrate World Fashion Day by carrying the exquisite style of these Bollywood celebrities. Have an exhilarating and lovely celebration of Fashion Day this year!

