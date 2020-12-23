OnlyFans sensation Sherlyn Chopra is looking incredible in the sexy red string bikini as she struck a sultry pose in the behind-the-scenes photos from her festive shoot on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Indian model-actress turned into 'Sexy Santa' for Christmas 2020, and she is so busy sharing saucy snaps on Twitter and Instagram. A few days ago, Sherlyn had shared a pic where she was dressed in red and black velvet bra with matching tiny skater skirt. She had captioned the image as: "Warming up.." followed by a red heart emoji and Christmas tree emoji. And she has followed it up with an XXX-tra hot and sensuous photo to set pulses racing in festive red lingerie sparking a brazen response from netizens online. Sexy Santa Outfit Inspirations for Christmas 2020: From Mia Khalifa & Poonam Pandey to Rihanna & Katy Perry, HOT Santa Costume Ideas You Might Want to Give a Shot This Year!

Sherlyn appealed to her fans to download a global streaming platform to view her bold act exclusively. And to make this appeal, she really put out one hell of teaser image. The sexy bombshell is wearing nothing but a microkini (yep, micro bikini) that can barely cover her modesty. With a Santa cap on her head, Sherlyn is not only flaunting her voluptuous figure but also seductively decorating the Christmas tree (and if you want to learn how to JUST decorate Christmas Tree, follow these pointers).

How It Started

How It's Going

Hey guys, download the latest version of Redsher for the latest releases! Link in profile ❤️🌲 pic.twitter.com/M3KIPHql0U — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) December 23, 2020

Sherlyn Chopra fans have gone berserk seeing her boldness and titillating act ahead of Xmas Day. A user called her, "Superstar Sexy Princess", while another tweeted, "Wow, that's super Hot" with a smiling face with three hearts and fire emojis. These netizens are certainly giving 'conservative' India a good makeover in Sherlyn Chopra's comments section.

Sherlyn Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Turning into Sexy Santas during the holidays' season has to be the most eye-grabbing act performed by social media stars worldwide. Be it, Sherlyn Chopra or Poonam Pandey, Katy Perry to Pamela Anderson, everyone has a thing for posing in sexy Santa costumes. And fans certainly do not mind watching these busty babes go all out with their art of seduction in festive outfits.

