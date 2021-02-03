Yami Gautam, up and about in Himachal shooting for Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Jacqueline Fernandez took to wooing us with her quaint festive style. A pale blue kalidar by Rimple and Harpreet Narula was paired off with signature textured wavy hair and subtle makeup. As one of the few television actors to have successfully transitioned to the silver screen, Yami's salient flair to pull off trickiest of styles with a calm demeanour, irrespective of the stylist is why she is counted as a certified style cynosure. With an enviable social media following, Yami always sasses up the style quotient with her eloquent sense.

Festive styles that are quaint and chic rule the fashion roost. Yami's style is perfect for a low key sangeet function. Here's a closer look. Fashion Face-Off: Yami Gautam or Raashi Khanna in a Mustard Toned Pantsuit! Whose Boss Babe Moment Fared Better?

Yami Gautam - Festive Chic!

A pale blue kalidar set by Rimple and Harpreet Narula was paired off with textured waves and nude glam. Yami Gautam Birthday Special: Edgy, Spunky, Sassy and Spirited Vibes Are the Constants of Her Versatile Fashion Arsenal!

Yami Gautam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Yami was last seen with Vikrant Massey in Ginny Weds Sunny, a romantic comedy, directed by Puneet Khanna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).