Hailey Bieber is enjoying her marital bliss while also juggling between her professional commitments. The famous model and now a star wife has been under the constant public eye ever since her dreamy wedding with singer and sensation, Justin Bieber. While the couple gave a couple of interviews post their wedding, Hailey has been constantly busy with multiple photoshoots and discussions. The couple was recently in Paris when their fans spotted them for quick pictures. Needless to say, Mrs Bieber looked charming in her #ootd. Yo or Hell No! Lucy Hale in Jean Paul Gaultier for the FOX’s Teen Choice Awards 2019.

Hailey wore a pink blingy midi dress by Miu Miu for her outing and styled it appropriately. She paired her outfit with matching strappy heels and an orange handbag. She kept her makeup extremely subtle and had her hair tied in a sleek bun. The star wife looked ravishing in her choice of attire and we are glad for she didn't go overboard with her styling. The reason for their Paris visit is still unknown and hopefully, details about the same will emerge very soon.

Hailey and Justin Bieber in Paris

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Previously, the couple was clicked meeting French President, Emmanuel Macron and she wore a stunning beige dress for the occasion. Well, looking at her new outing, it suffices to say that she's busy taking the Parisian streets by storm, one outfit at a time. Yo or Hell No? Rihanna in a Nanushka Maxi Dress for her Summer Night Outing in Santa Monica.

While we can't stop going gaga over her outfit, what are your thoughts about the same? Are you in favour of it or is it too blingy for you? Drop-in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Hailey Bieber in Miu Miu - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it's gaudy

