Kajal Aggarwal's marital bliss still continues as we ogle at her new pictures. The actress was among the pretty brides of the 2020s and she looked resplendent in her Anamika Khanna creation. Post her D-day shenanigans, Kajal impressed us with her holiday wardrobe at the Maldives and is currently tempting us to check out her recent power dressing. One look at her new clicks and you're convinced that she's obsessed with the idea of pantsuits and has a certain penchant for them. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s Beachy Honeymoon Pictures From the Maldives Will Make You 'J'!

Styled by Niyati Kothari, Kajal's powder green pantsuit belongs to the house of Ekaya. The actress has accessorised it with a pair of dangler earrings and slightly darker makeup. With lip gloss, dark eye makeup and straight sleek hair, she was able to exude glamour. The look, though slightly dull is a must-have for those who are in favour of the pantsuits. It's looking chic and we declare it a winner from our end. Kajal Aggarwal Is Sublime Chic in Pastel Green Raw Mango Creation That Looks Like a Must-Have Summer Wardrobe Style!

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly voting in its favour, do you agree with us? Did you like Kajal's look for the day or is it too dull for your taste? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kajal Aggarwal in Ekaya - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is stunning No, it is blah

