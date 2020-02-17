Yo or Hell No? Kiara Advani in Faraz Manan for her Friend's Wedding in Jaipur

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani is busy being the perfect bridesmaid these days. The Kabir Singh was currently in Jaipur attending her good friend's wedding and strutting out in style in different ethnic ensembles. From Manish Malhotra to Faraz Manan, Kiara surely stunned us with her wedding wardrobe and we are personally looking forward to bookmarking some of her stunning choices. The girl was all decked up in her grey ethnic ensemble that seemed like a perfect choice to wear for your BFF's wedding. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Couldn't Stop Dancing Together at Armaan Jain's Wedding Party (Watch Video).

Kiara chose a stunning, embellished lehenga from the house of Faraz Manan for her best friend's Jaipur wedding and needless to say, she looked resplendent in her pick. The heavily embroidered outfit was perfect for the occasion and we loved the way she paired it with nothing but a simple choker necklace. With subtle makeup, contoured cheeks and bright eyes, Kiara was a show-stealer and onlookers were certainly smitten by her numerous appearances. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan in Bold and Buzzy Outfit by Amit Aggarwal.

The Laxmmi Bomb actress' outfit is perfect for the ongoing wedding season and we are most definitively digging her choice. But what's your take about it? Do you approve of her choice or think it's too dull for the occasion? Let us know by voting is for your prefered option below.